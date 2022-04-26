Doblar, Irene A.

Irene A. Doblar, 84, of Winona, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in hospice care surrounded by family.
Irene was born July 31, 1937, in Hart to Willard and Eleanor (Pappenfus) Feine and graduated from Rushford High School. Irene married her high school sweetheart, Merlin Doblar, on September 9, 1956. They made their home in Winona where they raised their family. Irene worked as a seamstress at Haddad Dry Cleaners in Winona and at Winona Health Care for many years. Irene enjoyed traveling and seeing the country, especially Alaska, Hawaii, New York and their many bus trips. The family vacation at Lake George was an annual highlight for the Doblars. Irene was a faithful member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ladies Aid, Restored Blessings, and the Red Hat Ladies.
Survivors include her three sons, Ron (Ruth) Doblar, of Lewiston, Gordy (Misty) Doblar, of Rochester, Minn., and Randy (Sandy) Doblar, of East Troy, Wis.; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeremy), Robert (Shawnna), Ryan, Kyle (Christine), Cole (Haley), Alex (Rachel), Bradley (Corrine), Brandon, Ashley (Kyle), Sam and Sydney; great-grandchildren, Skye, Alexis, Kailey, Tyler, Gavyn, Harvey, Sam, and Boone, and a ninth one, Aria, due in June; a sister, Delanie Kjos, of Rushford; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Doblar, of Rochester. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin; her daughter, Penny Doblar Prang; her parents; and her brother, Ken Feine.
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Reverend Richard Moore officiating. A reception will follow before burial in Money Creek Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Friends may also call one hour before services at the church on Friday. www.hofffuneral.com. The family would like to thank Sugar Loaf Senior Living and Winona Area Hospice for their care for Irene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.