Brad John Docken, 65, of Eyota and formerly of Rochester, Minn., and Galesville, passed away at home on November 16, 2022. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., with the memorial service at 2:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 20237 West Ridge Avenue, in Galesville.