Karen G. Kirchner Doebbert, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side early Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at Winona Health in Winona.
Karen was born on July 13, 1940, and adopted by Willard and Gladys Kirchner, of Alma. She attended Alma grade school and in her sophomore year, attended the Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, Wis., where she graduated in 1958. Karen attended the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis, Minn., for two years and later worked at several different places as a secretary, which was her delight. She married Wayne Levine in 1961 to which one child was born. They later divorced.
In 1971 Karen married Ervin Doebbert, to which one child was born. Together, Ervin and Karen enjoyed raising Christmas trees, traveling and spending quality time with family. She will be further remembered for her wonderful baking and cooking skills and her cross stitch and crochet creations. Ervin preceded Karen in death on March 14, 1993.
Karen is survived by her two sons, Randy (Melinda) Levine, of Owatonna, Minn., Doug (Jody) Doebbert, of Trempealeau; grandchildren, Kevin Levine, Jessica (Peter) Levine, Brandon Doebbert, Olivia and Brielle Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Evelyn Levine; longtime companion, Floyd Engelking; also by one brother, Alan (Carol) Kirchner, of Ashville, N.C., along with many friends and relatives with whom she kept in contact with.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Karen’s family would like to take this opportunity to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Winona Health and St. Michael’s assisted living in Fountain City, especially to Dr. Joseph Koo and nurses Megan and Margaret. Also, Doug’s wife, Jody, for the exceptional and loving care given to her over the past few years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Waumandee Public Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Online memories or condolences may be posted at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
