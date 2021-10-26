Doehling,Lorraine (Kieffer)

Lorraine (Kieffer) Doehling was born on October 25, 1925, to Andrew and Helen (Doyle) Kieffer in Elba. She passed away peacefully in her home on her 96th birthday surrounded by family.
Lorraine attended Elba Grade School and graduated from St. Charles High School. After graduation she worked at Winona General Hospital and St. Charles Convalescent Home. She later worked at Altura Elementary School, Altura Hardware for 30 years, and part-time at Rollingstone C-Store.
In 1949, Lorraine married Ervin Doehling, and they made their home near Altura. They had two children, Donald and Susan. They were later divorced. In 1981, she married Clarence (Dick) Doehling, and they made their home near Rollingstone.
Lorraine loved crafts, crocheting, sewing quilt squares for the missions for Holy Trinity Church, and playing cards. She cherished all moments with family, especially the great grandkids.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Donald (Helen) Doehling and Susan Doehling; grandchildren, Jess (Buck) Sholes, Nathan (Tiffany) Doehling, Andrew Doehling, and Mariah (Josh) Burt; and three great-grandchildren, Jase Sholes and Evelette and Emmanuel Doehling. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents, Andrew and Helen; sisters, Margaret, Frances, and Phyllis; brothers, Cecil and Leon; and their spouses.
The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 2, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Rollingstone with Father Chinnappa Pothireddy, and Father Tim Biren officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 1, and one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Church air conditioning fund or St. Jude’s. Lorraine’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Winona Hospice team, with a special thank you to Michelle, for their support and care.
Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
