Dornfeld, Robert W.

Robert W. Dornfeld, 97, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Winona.
Bob was born on May 29, 1925, in Winona, to Harry and Lovisa (Welshons) Dornfeld, and married Janice (Rinn) Meier on April 4, 1988.
He honorably served his country with the United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific, and he was a life member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Bob was employed with the Minnesota Highway Department, retiring after 25 years of employment.
He will be remembered for his love of fishing and spending time on Anna Maria Island in Florida.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Janet (Michael), David (Nancy), and Glen (Lisa) Dornfeld, and Linda (Tony) Stoner; step-children, Aleata (James) Madison, Leah (Steven) Harris, and Tom (Barbara), Carla, Curt, Shelly, Ron (BreAnn), and Nancy Meier; grandchildren, Brent, Jacob, Rena, and Katrina Dornfeld, Thomas, Ryan (Amy), and Kimberly (Michael) Stoner, Anna Madison, James, Jordan, Kennedy, and Natalie Meier, MacKenna and Delaney Harris, Noah and Gage Gernes, and Jaimie Richter; great-grandchildren, Sikora, Sage, and Sky Stoner, and Emmett and Ellena Dornfeld; and other relatives and friends, including special friends, Mike Voelker and Tim and Terry Prodzinski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Myrtle (Leo) Krysinski and Lyle (Harriet) and Clint (Grace) Dornfeld; and three infant grandchildren, Lincoln, Mark, and Jane Harris.
Funeral services were held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona. Bob was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 provided military honors.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
