Drazkowski, Arlys Lavonne

Arlys Lavonne Drazkowski, 89, of Winona, passed away peacefully at her home, on Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her family and all who loved her.
Arlys Lavonne Martinson was born on October 13, 1932, to Arthur and Lavina Martinson in Minnesota City, and graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1950. On March 29, 1951, she married the one and only love of her life, William J. Drazkowski Jr. They met while Bill was driving his dad’s squad car, as his dad was the local state game warden, and offered her a ride. They were married at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona. They were blessed with five loving children who became the focus of their lives.
Arlys was a homemaker, daycare provider, personal care assistant, volunteer and her favorite job, mother and wife. She and Bill provided a loving, stable home, filled with home cooked meals, baking, wildlife, birding, camping at their favorite spot on the North Shore in Grand Marais, Minn., fishing, boating, country drives, time at their cabin and family get togethers. She played 500 in the same card club for over 50 years. She and Bill lived a life full of love, faith, and compassion for 66 glorious years. They never had harsh word between them. They instilled values in their family that continues in their children and families. Family was everything to Arlys. She cherished her relationships with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At the young age of 89, she could be found FaceTiming her family and friends. Arlys and Bill were longtime members of the Winona Bird Club. Arlys spent many nights writing and putting together their monthly bulletin. Arlys could always be found out on country drives chasing some kind of bird, butterfly or wildflower with Bill. They both loved nature and the outdoors. Arlys was so patient while Bill would rehabilitate many eagles, owls, hawks, and other raptors at their home. Sometimes they would get free inside the house or be housed in the basement. Arlys was the most kind, patient, loving, non-judgmental woman you could meet. All that knew her loved her smile and tender heart. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She will be forever missed and cherished by all who knew and loved her. Arlys is survived by Barry (Tammy) Drazkowski, of Fountain City, and their children, Libby (Dustin) Beseler, Katherine (Nate) Johnson, Anne (Robb) Correia, Jesse Drazkowski, and Ella Drazkowski; Paula (Mike) Walter, of Winona, and their children, Jason Walter, and Melissa (Mike) Rousu; Thomas (Jane) Drazkowski, of Red Wing, Minn., and their children, Franklin Drazkowski and Emma Drazkowski; Gregory (Maria) Drazkowski, of Colfax, Wis., and their children, Anna (Alex) Wittmershaus, Kayla Drazkowski, Shane Drazkowski, and Katrina Drazkowski; Kathy (Tim) Glowczewski, of Winona, and their children, Hannah Glowczewski and Haley (Paul) Bergaus; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Ray Beseler, Mason Mueller and Silas Johnson, Christian Correia, Cylver and Talon Krummel-Walter, Sam Rousu, and Eloise Bergaus; sister, Karen (Allen) Burt, of Minnesota City; brother, Arlen Martinson, of Winona; sister-in-law, Patty Martinson, of Rochester, Minn.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William (Bill) Drazkowski; daughter-in-law, Mary Marx; brothers, Jerry, Arthur, and Roger Martinson; and sisters-in-law, Eva Martinson and Alice Rozek.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Arlys’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where a visitation will be held in the Church Commons from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Reverend Michael Cronin will officiate. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be served in Marian Hall of the church. A family burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Kathy Glowczewski, 60 Warren Court, Winona, MN 55987. A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences and memories can be left for Arlys’ family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
