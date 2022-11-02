Drazkowski, Janice M. (Tschumper)

Janice M. (Tschumper) Drazkowski passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Janice was born on October 20, 1926, in Winona to Roy and Elsie (Witt) Tschumper. On June 12, 1948, Janice was united in marriage with Joseph A. Drazkowski at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church, and they were blessed with three children, Dennis, Joseph, and Sue. Her husband Joseph passed away on January 26, 1985.
Janice enjoyed keeping busy. She worked in advertising and was an office manager at H. Choate and Company in Winona out of school. She took a break from working outside the home to take care of her three children, enjoying every minute of it and was a loving and wonderful mother. All during her time at home, she also was the bookkeeper, accountant, and secretary for her husband’s business. She was involved in organizing high school reunions, family reunions, and other large events. Later in life, she kept busy well into her 60s with part-time work at Wards and Snyder drug stores. She was an avid bowler throughout her life and enjoyed meeting people. Later in life, she was involved in genealogy and family history.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, Roy and Elsie; her son, Dennis Drazkowski; her brother, James Tschumer; and her sister, Shirley Green.
Janice is survived by her son, Joseph (Nancy) Drazkowski; daughter, Sue (James) Burns; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Drazkowski; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private family funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
