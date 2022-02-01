Dreas, Edward Ronald

Edward Ronald Dreas, of Winona, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community–Callista Court.
Ron was born May 9, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio to Lloyd D. and Tillie M. (Mallak) Dreas. He graduated from Cotter High School in 1950. At Cotter, he excelled in academics and athletics. He was the class salutatorian and a three-sport athlete lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. His success in the classroom and talents led to a full athletic scholarship at DePaul University in Chicago where he played for Ray Meyer’s Blue Demon’s teams of the early 1950s. Ron graduated from DePaul in 1955, with Bachelor of Laws and Juris Doctor degrees.
Ron married his high school sweetheart Helene B. Wanek on October 22, 1955, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona. Together they started their family on Chicago’s North Side while Ron practiced law in the heart of the city.
In the early 1960's, they moved back to Winona where Ron's business career began as part owner of the Winona County Abstract Co. His career shifted to banking working at local banks and retiring as branch manager of TCF Bank. His experience and knowledge of the Winona community and love for Cotter High School brought him back to his alma mater as the schools director of development. A role he maintained until his retirement in June 2015.
Volunteerism and giving back to the community was something Ron did without hesitation. He served on numerous committees and boards at St. Mary’s Parish and School. He gave back to Cotter High serving on the finance committee, development committee, the inaugural committee for the live/silent auction, athletic booster club, and along with Helene, received the school’s first St. Joseph’s award. He was an inaugural member of the Cotter Athletic Hall of Fame inducted in 2004, and his basketball jersey (number three) was retired in 1999.
Ron was a member of many business and service organizations: the Winona Serra Club, Knights of Columbus (third degree), Winona Township Board, Honorary Lifetime Member of the Winona Bowling Association, American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame, Winona Civic Association, the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, Winona Ambassadors, Winona Rotary Club, YMCA Board of Directors, Winona Athletic Club, and Winona Elks Club
He was an avid bowler and golfer. He was most proud of the hole-in-one he recorded on June 28, 1978.
Ron is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Helene; son, Thomas (Laura) Dreas; daughter, Kathryn Kern; and son, Robert (Amy) Dreas; grandchildren, David (Jaqlyn) Dreas, Jennifer (Allen) Assmann, Hannah (Neal) Reykdal, Mollie (Sam) Schellinger, Carolyn (Patrick) Alspaugh, Britta (Sam) Johnson, and Jack Dreas, great-grandchildren, Owen, Miles, Theodore, Calvin, Clara, Madelyn, Livia, Winona, and Rosalie.
In addition to his parents; a brother, Daniel (Mary) Dreas, predeceased him; as well as a son-in law, John Kern.
Memorials can be directed to Cotter Schools, Minor Basilica of St. Stanislaus Parish, American Heart Association, or a charity of the giver’s choice.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a celebration of Ron’s life at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Ron will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ron’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
