Nancy L. Duellman, 83, of Fountain City passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at St. Michael's Assisted Living.
She was born January 7, 1938, to John and Inez Ledden. She married Louie Duellman August 31, 1957.
Nancy is survived by her children, Debra (James) Morem, Steven (Carrie) Duellman, Jeff Duellman and Paul Duellman; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Dionne, Matthew, Jonathon, Jennifer, Mandy and Alex; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie; and sister, Judy; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by brothers, Dale, Jerry, Jimmy and Terry; sister, Beverly; and one great-granddaughter, Alexis.
A memorial service for Nancy will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Eagle Valley Church, followed by a time of fellowship to share memories and stories of Nancy’s life at the church.
