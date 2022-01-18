Early January 16, 2022, Sharon Kay Durham passed away at Winona Health hospital. Born in Winona to the late Dwight and Mabel Stahmann, Sharon was the youngest of five siblings, the late Shirley Rooney (Jack), the late Gerry McLaughlin (Gene) and the late Richard Stahmann. She is survived by Janet Wieczorek (Robert) and sister-in-law Pat Stahmann.
Sharon was raised in Winona and entered the workforce young. She began as a secretary and became a self-trained accountant through her work, giving much of her career to Canamer. Piano, bowling, golfing, and playing cards were some of her favorite hobbies. She also had been known to pull the one-arm bandit on occasion. She volunteered at the Winona Friendship Center organizing card games, being the social butterfly and always wearing a smile. Most of all she adored her children, 24 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. As she grew older, she employed the assistance of Lynda Pomeroy to take care of things she could no longer do. That list of things grew longer over the years where Lynda became a close friend and staple in her life until the day she passed.
At 26, Sharon met and married the late Earl Durham. They lived in a home Earl and Sharon’s father built where they raised David Durham, who married Nicole and the two have three children, Alexa, Sydney, and Dylan. Prior to this marriage, Sharon birthed two children and courageously decided to give them up for blind adoption. She was fortunate to know both children grew up together in the same adoptive family.
When Sharon was 47, she found those two sons, Greg Merten and Todd Merten. Todd has two children, Kai and Sawyer. Greg is married to Christie with four children, Katie, Madeline, Jack and Thomas.
In marrying Earl, who was 15 years older, Sharon embraced six children, Dan Cyr (Susan) with four children, Christopher, Tessa, Amanda, Danny; Bruce Durham (Sandi) with two children, Jennifer and Nicholas; John Durham (Becky) with two children, Danielle and Brooke; the late Laurie Reinacher with two children, Severin and Sergei; Gary Durham (Jean) with five children, Alex, Micah, Margaret, Benjamin, the late Rexford; and Jeff Durham (Kari), whom Sharon helped raise beginning at the age of 15.
After Earl passed in 2008, Sharon had many friends and family to occupy her time but none more special to her than an old high school friend, Dave Davison, better known as “Spuds.” They became very close for about 10 years until his passing in 2020.
Sharon was loved by so many. She brought a light to every family function like no other could. Her life had lots of twists and turns, but she managed to always make lemonade. She will be missed by all the lives she encountered.
We love you, Mom!
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until a time of remembrance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. A reception will be held at the funeral home following the time of remembrance.
