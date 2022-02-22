Ehlenfeldt, Shirley

Shirley Ehlenfeldt, 77, of Goodview, died unexpectedly on February 18, 2022.
Shirley was born on June 4, 1944, in Winona, to Clayton Burt Sr. and Ethel Strong. She grew up in the Goodview/Winona area and was employed as a factory worker.
Shirley will remain in the hearts of her children, Nadine (Richard) Braatz, Kelly (Jeffrey) Frauenkron, Kristine Ehlenfeldt, Eric (Michelle) Ehlenfeldt, and Kari (Eric) Kellogg; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, Eugene Burt Sr., Ronald Burt, and Vivianne Aslakson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Tara; and siblings, Barbara Jean, Darlene, Clayton Jr., and Rick.
A celebration of life for Shirley will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A meal will be served following the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
