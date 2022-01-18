Ehmcke, Dianne “Dee” Lynn (Merrill)

Dianne “Dee” Lynn (Merrill) Ehmcke was born on March 16, 1943, to James R. and Germaine (Kukowski) Merrill. She passed away at Winona Health on January 16, 2022.
Dee Lynn was united in marriage to Paule H. Ehmcke on April 22, 1978. They later divorced.
Over the years, Dee Lynn worked in many different areas in Winona from secretarial at Fiberite, the cafeteria at Kmart, and retail at R.D. Cones and Thrifty White, and she retired from Midtown Foods where her colleagues there became like family. She enjoyed all the friends she made along the way in all the work she did.
Dee Lynn’s pastimes included raising and taking care of her pets and bird feeding. Her daughter, Tami, and her grandchildren, Mason and Syndi were her pride and joy and spending time with them is when Dee was the happiest.
Dee Lynn is survived by her daughter, Tami Bates; and her children, Mason and Sydni. Dee would say that the happiest moments in her life were when her beautiful daughter and her grandchildren were born. They were Dee’s true treasures.
Dee is further survived by her brother, Bruce Merrill, of Winona, and his family; along with other special cousins and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, James R. and Germaine (Kukowski) Merrill; her uncle and aunt, Edward “Eddie” and Delores Kukowski; and her faithful companion, Spirit.
“Thanks for the memories! It has been quite a ride! Thank you for all your love, Tami.” - Dee Lynn Ehmcke
“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” - Unknown
Honoring Dee’s wishes, funeral services will be held privately for her family.
Cards may be sent to Dee’s family c/o Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home 376 East Sarnia Street Winona, MN 55987.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Dee’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
