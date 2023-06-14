Ellringer, Marcella Amalia

Marcella Amalia Ellringer, 94, of Elba, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Marcella was born on May 26, 1929, in La Crosse, Wis., to Edward and Amalia (Schroeder) Ulman. She graduated from St. Charles High School as valedictorian, and on May 8, 1948, she married Wayne Ellringer in Elba. The couple made their home near Elba, where they ran a small farm. Marcella also worked at Camera Art, the Turkey Plant in Altura, and Meisch Brothers Electronics for a number of years.
She enjoyed puzzles and put a 1000-piece puzzle together and framed it for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her chocolate chip cookie recipe, with the extra love she added to the batter, could not be matched. She also enjoyed solving puzzles on Wheel of Fortune and word search puzzles.
She is survived by her three children, Steven Ellringer, Kathryn "Kate" (Mike) Johanns, and Allan Ellringer; seven grandchildren, Shannon (Kino) Osborn Sisoura, CPhT, Tanner (Carrie) Johanns, M.D., Ph.D., Janna (Erik) Johanns Vilen, M.D., CAQ, Daniel (Sheila) Ellringer, Miranda (Dave) Diez, Samantha (Ryan) Hyland, and Kenneth Ellringer-Daywitt; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, in 2010, and her parents.
Services will be held privately. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service-St. Charles is assisting the family: www.hofffuneral.com.
