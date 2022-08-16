Betty Engelien, 94, was born on July 27, 1928, in La Crosse, Wis., to Ted and Edith Harris and returned to the Lord on August 11, 2022. She married Arild Engelien on June 18, 1947. Together they were blessed with 70 years of marriage. Growing up on the family farm in Centerville made for a wonderful childhood. With six daughters and no sons, Betty proved to be her dad's right-hand person in the barn, where she took pride in milking the cows in record time.
Betty was a homemaker and worked as a cashier at Citizens State Bank in Trempealeau. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, reading, golfing, weekly Friday night gatherings, and spending time with her family. She was active throughout her life in community organizations and Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Betty and Arild were charter members of the church.
Betty will lovingly be remembered by her son, Ted (Nancy) Engelien, of Trempealeau; daughters, Rhonda (Fran) Runkel, of Rushford, and Judy (Phil) DeAngelis, of Paradise Valley, Ariz.; goddaughter, Debbie Fraust, of Ettrick; grandchildren, Matt, Signe (Niall), Angie, Mark (Suzy), Josiah (Lauren), and Weston; great-grandchildren, Brode, Keaton, Foster, MaKayla, Tanner, Ava, and Jacob; sisters, Winnie Grover, Wanda Sacia, Peg Hilton, and Lois (Cletus) Casey; brother-in-law, Irv Wagner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Arild, in 2017; parents; sister, Norma Jean Wagner; brothers-in-law, Carroll Sacia, Les Grover, Wendell Hilton, and Bob (Bev) Engelien; and sister-in-law, Beulah Elling.
The family thanks the in-home caregivers and Gundersen Hospice staff for the excellent care given to Betty.
Following Betty's wishes, a private family funeral will take place at a later date. Dickinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Her life was filled with many blessings, and she was grateful for all the friends and loved ones she met before completing her life's journey.
