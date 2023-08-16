Enright, Donald Vincent "Vince"

Donald Vincent "Vince" Enright, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on July 22, 2023. He lived a remarkable life filled with family, friends, work, church activities and traveling the world.
Vince was born on April 27, 1930, in Lanesboro to Nellie Towey and John Joseph "JJ" Enright. He went from working on his family farm to joining the United States Army, getting bachelor's and master's degrees, teaching business classes and eventually becoming a successful financial planning manager. His promotions took him from Minnesota to New York, Massachusetts and finally Texas.
Along the way he married his beloved wife Rita Kulas, of Winona, and together they had four children. They were married for 33 years before her untimely death on December 5, 1989.
Vince then became very active in Holy Family Catholic Church in Fort Worth. He was a member of many organizations including Saint Vincent de Paul Society, The Men's Club, The Finance Committee and was a very enthusiastic greeter and usher every Sunday.
In 1999 Vince married JoAnn Duban, of Fort Worth, and together they had many adventures traveling the world.
Vince was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great friend to many. He was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Rita; and siblings, Sister Redempta, Grace Enright, Joe Enright and Raymond Enright.
His survivors include his wife, JoAnn Duban Enright, of Texas; children, Colleen Enright, of Colorado, Matthew Enright and wife Tanya, of Texas, Sue Ellen Enright, of California, James Enright and wife Nicole, of Texas; grandsons, Jack and Eric Enright; nieces and nephews, Kathleen Enright Kraling and Warren Enright, of Minnesota, Valerie Joswick Henrich, of Wisconsin, Alan Joswick, of Minnesota; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation and Mass were held in Fort Worth.
Graveside services and burial with military honors will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1333 Homer Road, in Winona. Those who are attending, please meet by the cemetery office by 8:55 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, 625 East Fourth Street, Winona, MN, 55987.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Vince’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with local arrangements.
