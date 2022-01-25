Enright, Harlan Eugene

Harlan Eugene Enright, of Winona, left us unexpectedly Monday afternoon, January 17, 2022, from heart failure. Our hearts are broken.
Harlan was born on April 16, 1951, to Gretchen and Edward Enright of Galesville, Wis. He went to school in Galesville.
On June 9, 1973, Harlan married Bonnie Ellinghuysen at Silo Lutheran Church near Lewiston. They later divorced but remained friends. On November 3, 1977, their pride and joy was born, a son, David. David married Carrie Vande Zande (Jones) on June 13, 2008, and unto them were born three beautiful children, Harlan’s pride and joy, Lyndin, Azlynn, and little Milton Elisha. Total they have five children, with David’s two beautiful stepdaughters Mikayla and Natalya Vande Zande.
Harlan was an avid hunter and walleye fisherman. Many days were spent on the river with Bonnie and their son, David; along with his brother, sister, and in-laws. He looked forward to their golfing outings and family picnics.
Harlan is survived by his son, David (Carrie) Enright; his grandchildren, Mikayla, Natalya, Lyndin, Azlynn, and Milton Elisha; and friend Bonnie. He is also survived by his sister, Jacky Johnson, of Blair, Wis.; Darrell Enright, of Galesville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale.
His hunting partners always held a big part of his life — Ben Borchardt and Allen Austad — and so did all the gang at WinCraft with whom he worked together with for many years. Harlan will be always remembered for his bright smile and kindness to others. He will always be with his family. As his grandchildren said to their grandma the other day, “Love never dies.” He was a man who loved well and made all those around him feel important.
A celebration of Harlan’s life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12-4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 4540 Service Drive in Winona.
His grandchildren request we all bring copies of pictures of Harley, so they can know their grandpa more, and so we can all share stories of his life together.
The burial will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
