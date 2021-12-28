David Arthur Erdmann, 63, of Dakota, passed away on Thursday, December 23, in La Crosse, Wis. A funeral service for David will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Visitation will be held at church from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, as well as one hour prior to the start of the funeral service on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. The Hoff Funeral Home of Houston is assisting Dave’s family with arrangements. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com for David's full obituary and tribute wall.
