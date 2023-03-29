Ricky Habeck peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends at his home on March 20, 2023.
Ricky, son of Ron and Marlene, was born and raised in Winona. He had many fond memories of growing up hunting and fishing with his brother, cousins, and friend Travis Roddel. He started wrestling at a young age in the Park Rec wrestling program. He caught on to the sport quickly and soon joined the YMCA Traveling Team where he met lifelong friend Joe Hoialmen.
Ricky was a three-sport athlete at Winona High School and excelled in wrestling. He started his varsity wrestling career in eighth grade and finished third at state as a senior. He went on to wrestle at Augsburg College where he was a MIAC Conference Champion and an NCAA All-American. Rick was honored to be part of two Augsburg National Team Championships.
After graduating from Augsburg, Ricky went to work at Dart Transit and Dolphin Staffing. He was married to Vicky Vaughn and they were blessed with three beautiful children – Audreanna, Aiden, and Christian.
Ricky’s life was too short, but for those who were privileged to cross paths with him, truly understand that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
Ricky will forever live in our HEARTS, “This is not good-bye, it is, till I see you again!” (Ricky Habeck)
He is survived by his parents, Ron and Marlene; siblings, Scott, Stacy, Suzi, Lisa, Kim, and Leslie; and his children, Audreanna, Aiden and Christian.
A celebration of life is planned for July 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Selke Pavilion in Goodview.
Condolences can be posted to www.forevermissed.com/ricky-habeck
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.