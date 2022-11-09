Erion, Dennis "Denny"

Dennis "Denny" Erion, 83, of Mankato, Minn., and formerly of Utica, died on November 4, 2022, at New Richland Care Center.
Denny was born in Winona on May 21, 1939, to Fredrick (Fred) and Lucille Erion. He graduated from St. Charles High School. He married Linda Matzke and later divorced. He lived in Winona and St. Charles, before finally taking over the family dairy farm, Erion's Corner Dairy, off of Highway 14 right outside of Utica. This farm had been in his family for over 100 years. He also worked at the turkey plant in Altura and as a herdsman for a local hog farmer.
Denny attended the Church of Christ in St. Charles for many years. His faith was very important to him.
“I remember being in awe of how he remembered how much feed and hay each cow received by memory. He knew each of their personalities and names by sight and sound. As a child, this seemed almost godlike to me. Even as an adult, that is pretty impressive in my eyes. In his later years, he still continued to mow the entire yard at Erion's Corner Dairy. No one was allowed to do that job but him!” — Julie
Dennis is survived by daughter, Julie (James) Soper; son, Paul Erion; daughter, Cheryl Gecks; grandson, Jonathan Gecks; brother, Daryl (Sandi) Erion; and two nieces, Stacy (Mark) Braun and their family, Jim (Dana) Twernbold, Jake (Justine) Braun, and Jerricho Braun, and Shelley (Joel) Mickow and her family, Jade Mickow. He was preceded in death by a niece, Melinda Erion.
Funeral services for Denny will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. A reception will follow, with burial at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Lewiston at a later date.
Please sign Dennis's guestbook, and view the memorial video at www.hofffuneral.com, when it becomes available.
