Erwin, Phyllis C.

Phyllis C. Erwin, of Ballwin, Mo., died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Mo.
Phyllis, “Phyl,” was born in Eau Claire, Wis., to Reuben and Rosa Clinkscales. After the death of a dearly loved brother, the family moved to Rollingstone. She was a graduate of Winona Senior High School, and attended Winona State University before starting a family. She worked for Lawrence Korda, DDS, in Winona for many years, as well as Red Owl in Goodview, and the Post Office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Phyl married Charles "Chuck” Erwin on leap day, 1952. They raised six children. She loved spending time with her children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Many holiday celebrations were beyond compare, especially Christmas. Golfing was a love of hers, as well as getting involved in the community. Phyl was known for her warm smile, bubbly personality, and welcoming spirit. She was known for her strong bear hugs, and the ability to seize the moment to deliver a joke with tact, as timing was everything.
She is survived by one sister; and six children, Joni (Dan) Jones, of Bolingbrook, Ill., Mark (Jan) Erwin, of Winona, Scott (Wendy) Erwin, of Goodyear, Ariz., Jan (Jim) Gilmer, of Jordan, Minn., Christine (Steve) Ford, of Florissant, Mo., and Connie (Peter) Oster, of Ballwin, Mo.; and 10 grandchildren, Michelle (Steve) Tignor, Ryan Jones (Sarah Sadowski) and Carolyn (Ryan) Prindle, Kyle (Samantha) Erwin and Kelsey Erwin (Justin Formaneck), Cody, Nick, and Andy Ford, Max and Megan Oster; and three great-grandchildren, Grant and Lainey Tignor, and Gwenyth Erwin. She was preceded in death by their infant son, Gerald Michael; her parents; one sister; and two brothers; as well as her devoted four-legged family members.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Mass will be celebrated by Father Edward Stanger immediately following the visitation at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, Mo. Internment will be private at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.