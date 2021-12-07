Donna Mack Fakler, 62, of Winona, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at Winona Health.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona with the recitation of the Rosary at 5 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory of Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.