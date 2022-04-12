Fawcett, Raymond “Ray” Gordon

Raymond “Ray” Gordon Fawcett, of Eau Claire, Wis., passed away on December 28, 2021, while in the hospital in Menomonie, Wis. He was born to Raymond W. and Ruth Fawcett, in Winona, on December 21, 1937.
Ray grew up on the Mississippi River in Winona. After completing a year in college, he enlisted in the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took him to Greece supporting Voice of America broadcasts and to California for buoy tender maintenance on the Pacific Coast. While in the Coast Guard, he met and married Patricia “Pat” Ann Mortimer, of Goodview. They were married on March 5, 1960, staying married for 50 years until Pat’s death in 2010. Upon his discharge, the married couple returned to Appleton, Wis., owning a mall popcorn shop. Eventually Ray and Pat returned to Winona so he could earn his bachelor’s degree at Winona State University in 1965. That degree led to a job at Sperry-Univac in the Twin Cities, where he worked for 21 years, most notably as an HR recruiter. During that time, Ray and Pat lived in Cottage Grove, Minn., where they raised their three children. After a short stint owning a store in northern Minnesota, Ray and Pat moved back to Winona, to take care of elderly parents, while he worked at the Fawcett Funeral Home. After Pat’s death, Ray became a volunteer at the Winona Health System, receiving Volunteer of the Year honors in 2017.
Ray was preceded in death by wife, Pat; his parents; a brother, Mark; and sister-in-law, Karen (OJ) Fawcett. He is survived by his brother, O.J. Fawcett; sister-in-law, Gay (Mark) Fawcett; along with six nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his three children, Craig Fawcett (Melissa), of Thief River Falls, Minn., Curtis Fawcett (Jamie), of Eau Claire, Wis., and Chris Fawcett, of Mansfield, Texas; along with 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Hulke Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Visitation with the family will be available during the two hours prior to the service. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
