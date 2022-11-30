Mildred E. Feine, 96, of St. Charles, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Lewiston Senior Living. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Charles with the Reverend Shawn Brooks officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service - St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.