Feller, Raymond C.

Raymond C. Feller, 86, of Winona, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
Raymond was born on December 7, 1935, in New Hartford Township, Winona County, to Melvin and Amanda (Papenfuss) Feller. He was united in marriage with Marjorie M. Butler on July 28, 1956, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church in rural Houston, Minn.
He was employed for many years with Brown-Wilbert Vault Company prior to his retirement and was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of hunting, fishing, trips to the casino, and going to tractor pulls.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Dan (Robin) Feller, Cindy (Jesse) Heuer, and David Feller; step-children, Ray (Sara) Midas and Ross (Alyshia) Midas; grandchildren, Dawn Heuer, Michelle (Jon) Heuer, and Jessica Heuer; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as all of his brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Raymond’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
