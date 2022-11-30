Bruce Allen Fenske, 73, of Winona, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, WI.
Bruce was born April 8, 1949, in Winona to Alvin and Delores (Lorenz) Fenske. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as a machine gunner, performed aircraft maintenance, and was a helicopter pilot in two campaigns from 1968 to 1970 and 1971 to 1972. His awards included the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and five Overseas Service Bars. He was honorably discharged. Bruce was formerly employed at Peerless Chain, Fusion Coatings, and retired from Behrens Manufacturing, all of Winona.
Bruce was formerly married to Debra Orlikowski. On September 1, 1989, he married Kathleen Conrad in Winona. He enjoyed spending time fishing on the Mississippi River, attending stock car races in Fountain City, and going out to eat at Beedle’s Restaurant in Centerville. He also enjoyed gardening and cooking and was active in the Winona Dart League and Left Handers Club of Winona.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen; two children, Eve (Scott) Johnson, of Chatfield, Minn., and Shawn Fenske, of Winona; three grandchildren, Sloan Van Dyke, Hunter Van Dyke, and Bryn Van Dyke; two sisters, Joyce (Steve) Morphew, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Nancy (Tom) Holdahl, of Buffalo, S.D.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services with military honors will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, Minn. Please gather at the cemetery office by 10:50 a.m. for the procession to the committal shelter.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
