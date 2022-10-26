Marlene Ruth Fenske, 83 of Kellogg, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Adith Miller Manor following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2:30-6 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Carol and John Allen’s Farm, 25582 590th Street, Mantorville, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Adith Miller Manor.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
