Ferdinandsen, Mark “Ferdi” William

Mark “Ferdi” William Ferdinandsen, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023, in Manteo, N.C. Mark brought joy, love, laughter, and wisdom to everyone he encountered.
Mark is survived by his wife, Margaret "Rita" Husolo Ferdinandsen; daughters, Stephanie Moersfelder (Spencer) and Laura Wheeler (John); step-son, Dan Keller (Annette); grandchildren, DJ Keller, Parker Keller, Sam Moersfelder, and Owen Wheeler; mother, Donna Ronnenberg Ferdinandsen; sister, Jean Ferdinandsen (Leif Hauge); brother, Lee Ferdinandsen (Judy); close friend, Don Chapin (Linda); and many additional close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Ferdinandsen.
Mark was a talented boat builder and marine mechanic, a profession he was truly passionate about. As an active member of the marine community, Mark was known for his generosity, selflessness, and camaraderie for his fellow yachtsmen.
In his spare time, Mark enjoyed woodworking, model trains, current events and reading. He was also a great cook, always eager to share his delicious creations with friends and family. Mark's love for sailing took him on many adventures in the Bahamas, creating unforgettable memories with his loved ones.
Mark was an amazing son, always there for his family, and a true humanitarian. His kind and generous nature touched the lives of many, earning him a multitude of true, loving, and loyal friends. Mark's love for his grandchildren was immeasurable, and he cherished every moment spent with them.
Mark William Ferdinandsen will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His generosity, selflessness, and loving nature will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service at this time. In his honor, please send donations in Mark’s name to McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930 A Wellness Drive, Greenville, N.C. 27834, 252-695-6143 or directly to The American Cancer Society.
