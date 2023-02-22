Billy Laine Ferguson, 63, of Rochester, Minn., died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles with the Reverend Cyndy Spear officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
