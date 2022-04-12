Fernholz, Clarice Ann

Clarice Ann Fernholz, 85, of Arcadia, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, under the care of St. Croix Hospice at Home Stay Assisted Living in Holmen.
Clarice was born on January 20, 1937, to Thomas and Martha (Sonsalla) Lisowski. She was united in marriage to Alvin Fernholz on October 3, 1959, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arcadia. Together the couple enjoyed years of traveling to various destinations, taking bus tours and visiting local casinos. Clarice enjoyed bowling on the Women’s League in Arcadia, volunteering at St. Joseph’s Hospital in her spare time and floral gardening, of which she was most fond of roses. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and the PCCW and was especially close with her nieces and nephews.
Clarice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alvin, of Arcadia; brother, John (Martha) Lisowski, of Arcadia; sister, Mary (Jim) Roskos, of Rochester, Minn.; sister-in-law, Sister Catherine Fernholz; nieces, Janet (Scott) Rolbiecki, Pam (Scott) Fernholz, Mary (Pat) Slaby, and Deb (Jim) Zilla; nephews, Bill (Penny) Roskos and Patrick Lisowski; and many other in-laws and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tommy in infancy; niece, Peggy Sue in infancy; and many other relatives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in the Township of Glencoe, rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
