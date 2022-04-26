Feuling, Keith Joseph

Heaven gained a special angel; Keith Joseph Feuling passed away unexpectedly in his apartment in Winona, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
He was born on September 11, 1962. He would have been 60 this year. He loved fishing, watching people play baseball and really loved the Packers. He was also a great bowler, and great at playing pranks on his family.
He is survived by his mother, Betty; stepdad, Richard Helgerson; siblings, Debra Barkeim (Rollie), Paulette Parpart, Bruce Feuling, Jackie Flanigan (Dave), and Therese Oliver (Frankie); step mom, Carol Brickner (Tony); godmother and aunt, Kathy Molitor; aunt, Judy (John), uncle, Roger (Sandy), and aunt, Louise; many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, especially Ari.; many cousins; and great friends, Amanda, Todd, and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his dad, Richard Feuling; both sets of grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
This is from his loving and sad mom to a wonderful son ... RIP. We will have a celebration of life at a later date, time and place to be determined.
