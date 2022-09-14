Lucille Helen Feyen, 84, of Blair, passed away at home on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Ansgar’s Catholic Church in Blair. A rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow celebrated by family friend, Rev. Anthony Joseph. Burial will be in St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery, Ettrick. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
