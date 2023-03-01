Janice Fink, 83, of Arcadia, died on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls, Wis. A funeral service for Janice will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be at a later date in Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery, rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com