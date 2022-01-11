Fitzmaurice, James Earl

James Earl Fitzmaurice passed away peacefully on December 13 in the company of family members. He was 89 years young. One of Jim’s favorite sayings was “In the time of your life, live!” Indeed, he embraced this motto fully.
Jim was born April 19, 1932, on Staten Island, N.Y., to James and Mildred (Schaefer) Fitzmaurice. As a young adult living in New York City he discovered a love for classical music and literature – two passions he nurtured throughout his life. His other great love was his wife, Enda, who he met at a New Year’s Eve party in 1961. They courted across two continents, raised seven children together, and were married for almost 60 years.
Jim’s love of literature led to a Ph.D. in English and a career as a professor. Students at St. Mary’s University described him as a firm but compassionate teacher who fostered in them an appreciation for the hard work of good writing. Throughout his life he amassed a book collection large enough to fill a small library and wrote (and published) many of his own poems. His belief that “knowledge is power” drove him to read, and read, and read. Upon retirement he returned to the university as a student, enrolling in Spanish and anthropology courses to continue his own learning.
Jim loved to travel and learn about world history, art, and music. As a serviceman during the Korean War he was stationed in Germany. Once married, he and Enda traveled frequently to Ireland (her birthplace) and England (where he had relatives and taught for a semester on a St. Mary’s University study abroad program.) In the summer of 1966, the two purchased a VW van in Germany, drove and camped their way across Europe with two young children in tow, and later shipped it back to the states. The green VW bus soon became synonymous with Fitzmaurice annual family sojourns to state and national parks across the U.S. Jim had a particular love for the North Shore of Lake Superior. At the age of 78, he realized a long-held dream of backpacking on Isle Royale.
Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was part of a men’s bible study group that met weekly at the ungodly hour of 7 a.m. He treasured the camaraderie that was shared in this circle.
Perhaps most importantly, Jim was a loving spouse and father. He supported Enda in her myriad pursuits and worked side by side with her in many acts of community service. Upon his kids he instilled a sense of ethics, a commitment to lifelong learning, an obsession with the nightly news, an appreciation for the natural world, and a love of music. His family will remember him for his steadfast kindness, his sense of humor, and his signature quotes and phrases.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Gail. He is survived by his wife, Enda; his seven children, Deirdre (Kolb), Aidan, Celine, Siobhan (Cavanagh), Ciaran, Colm, and Eamonn; their beloved partners/spouses; and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Joan and John. He will be deeply missed by all of them.
The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Winona Friendship Center, c/o Friendship Center Endowment, 251 Main Street, Winona, MN, 55987.
