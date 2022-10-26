Douglas A. Fleming, of Trempealeau, passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2022.
He married the love of his life, Judy Hermann, in 1987.
Doug was a proud member of the Trempealeau Lions Club, serving three terms as president and then as district governor.
Together, the couple enjoyed many trips, hunting, fishing, and golf outings.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; parents, Clarence and Leona Wilkening; sister, Linda (Doug) Boback; brothers, Dennis (Lori) Wilkening, Allen (Lois) Wilkening, and Don Wilkening; children, Laurie (Gary) Hoff, Richard (Linda) Hermann, Donna (Mike) Waletzki, Paul (Mel) Hermann, and Joe Hermann; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Fleming; a son, Michael Hermann; and a granddaughter, Jessalyn Hermann.
Services will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Trempealeau, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pine Creek.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.