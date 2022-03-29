Flick, Peter

Peter Flick, 77, died March 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Peter was a lifelong educator who taught art and became assistant principal at Albert Lea Senior High School. In 1996, he become the principal of Winona Senior High School. He loved schools and was always an advocate for students and learning. He was passionate about all the arts, especially the Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona.
Peter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannine; daughters, Emily (Ted) Bennett and Molly (Todd) Tippner; beloved granddaughter, Maisy Tippner; his sister, Mimi (Lloyd) Law; and sister-in-law, Rosanne Flick.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on June 26, 2022, at the Winona County History Center from 2-4 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the Great River Shakespeare Festival.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
