Flury, Charlene “Char” Beth

Charlene “Char” Beth Flury, 83, of rural Footville, Wis., died on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born in Janesville, Wis., on August 27, 1939, the only child of Charles and Elizabeth J. (Budack) Agnew. At the age of 3, Charlene moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where her father was serving in the U.S. Navy. At the conclusion of WWII, the family returned to Wisconsin and settled in Footville. Charlene joined 10 other second graders at Footville Grade School and six years later completed her elementary education. Charlene’s choice for high school was Janesville, and she graduated from Janesville High School in 1957. Her freshman year of college was spent at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn. With her desire to be closer to home, she transferred to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. On November 14, 1959, she married Wayne Jacob Flury at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Charlene worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital for 28 years, retiring in 1992 as the director of health education. During her tenure as director, CPR classes for the public were offered in conjunction with the American Heart Association and the Janesville Jaycees. Following her retirement, she has spent many hours following her passion for gardening, flowers, and maintenance of the Flury properties. The past 22 years have been blessed with the addition of two special grandchildren who had a large presence in her life. Active involvement in their lives and attendance at their sporting activities were always a primary goal. Charlene enjoyed attending Badger football and basketball games, annual Las Vegas trips with the “Ladies of the Slots,” reading, New York trips, mowing lawns, and most of all spending time with family. Charlene served six years on the American Red Cross Board, was a 4-H leader, club chairman, and supported her husband’s long tenure as Rock County 4-H Fair Association President. She attended New Horizon Methodist Church in Janesville.
Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Wayne; her two daughters, Lori Beth Flury and Jennifer Ann (Gabe) Fieiras, of Janesville; two grandchildren, Jacob and Claudia Fieiras; Wayne’s brothers and sisters, Jon (Diane) Flury, Jim Lieberman, Cheyenne (Duane) Poeschel, Cynthia Flury-Stone, Nancy Flury, and Juan Flury; seven nieces; and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Jay Flury; and sister-in-law, Karen Lieberman.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, with a remembrance service at 3 p.m. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
