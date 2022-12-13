Foegen, Mary C.

Mary C. Foegen died peacefully at Winona Health on December 11, 2022, of acute myeloid leukemia. She was born to Andrew and Margaret Christoph in Madison, Wis., on May 31, 1932. She graduated from St. Raphael Elementary School and from Edgewood High School in Madison in 1949.
She was employed as a stenographer I and II at the University of Wisconsin in the department of agricultural education. Her next position, which she held until 1957, was medical secretary in the cancer research department at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.
A friend introduced her to Joseph Foegen, of Kaukauna, Wis., who was attending University of Wisconsin-Madison, and they got better acquainted at Newman Club dances. She and Joe married in 1955 at St. Raphael Cathedral in Madison.
Joe and Mary moved to Winona in the late 1950s, when Joe accepted a teaching position at Winona State University (WSU). Mary was a homemaker from 1957-1973, raising the couple’s two daughters. Mary then accepted a position as secretary in the department of HPER at WSU, which she held until retiring in 1997. While employed, Mary also was a nontraditional student, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a library science minor from WSU in 1984.
She was a member of Faculty Wives, as it was then called, serving as its president. Mary was a longtime member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters.
Mary’s Catholic faith was very important to her. She taught religious education at St. Mary’s Parish, later was lector at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, and regularly attended adoration there. Mary was a member of the Serra Club, serving as its president for one term.
Mary’s husband of 65 years, Joseph, predeceased her in 2021, as did her grandson, John J. Karsten, in 2016. Her daughters, Marge (Randy) Karsten, of Platteville, Wis., and Julie (Chuck) Frederick, of Duluth, Minn., survive. She is further survived by grandchildren, Kathryn (Michael) Counter, of Winona, Amy Karsten, of Winona, Claire Frederick, of St. Paul, Minn., Charleigh Frederick, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Regine Frederick, of Duluth; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Sue Foegen, of Waukesha, Wis.; nephew, Steve (Mary) Foegen, of Delafield, Wis.; and niece, Theresa (Ryan) Bergh, of Genesee, Wis.
The wake will begin at 9:30 a.m. preceding a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark McNea will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary - Andrew and Margaret Christoph Endowed Scholarship, 750 Terrace Heights, Suite 105, P.O. Box 30098, Winona, MN, 55987; The John J. Karsten Memorial Endowment Fund, Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation, Inc., 702 South High Point Road, Suite 223, Madison, WI 53719; or The Dr. J.H. Foegen Business Writing Award, Winona State University Foundation, P.O. Box 5838, Winona, MN 55987. Mary recently established the writing award in her husband’s memory.
Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona.
