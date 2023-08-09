Forsythe, Michael Dean

Michael Dean Forsythe, of Winona, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2023, at home with his loving wife, Barb, by his side. Mike was born on March 21, 1950, in Tulsa, Okla. His family moved to Pampa, Texas, and Kansas City, Mo., before settling in Winona in 1960.
Growing up in Winona, Mike was involved in the Boy Scouts and was very proud to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. A highlight of his Boy Scout years was attending the World Jamboree held in Idaho in 1967.
Mike also participated in the school plays at Winona Senior High and would continue to pursue this interest later life by being involved with community theatre when he lived in the Twin Cities.
He received a B.S. degree in business administration from Winona State University (WSU). Michael later furthered his education in 2014 with a graduate certificate from WSU in addiction counseling. In 2017, he went on to earn a Master of Science degree with honors in counseling education/community counseling. It was a proud moment for Michael to be conferred this degree while in his 60s. At the time of his death, Michael was employed by Counseling Associates LLC of Winona.
Michael married the love of his life, Barb Timm, on November 29, 2003. Together, they enjoyed traveling, cooking, and relaxing in the backyard with their rescue pets. Michael had a passion for rescue pets, and when he saw the cute face of B.B. the Beagle dog (their current pet) online, he told Barb, “This dog needs a home!” Michael also enjoyed reading and playing golf.
Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Barb; his two sisters, Vickie (Joe) Johnson and Debbi (Lewis) McCall; their children, Julie (Cole) Burgman, Steven (Laurie) Johnson, Jeff (Erica) McCall, and Amy McCall; as well as two great-nieces and two great-nephews. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Isabelle Timm, sister-in-law, Cindy Timm, and brother-in-law, Craig Timm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie “Bud” Fielden and Lita Forsythe, and father-in-law, Everett Timm.
A memorial gathering for Michael was held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona — www.hofffuneral.com.
