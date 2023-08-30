Fort, Cynthia Marie

Cynthia Marie Fort, 63, of Winona, died on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
Cindy was born on November 14, 1959, in Winona to William and Eunice (Dhein) Stevens. She graduated from Winona Senior High School and Winona VoTech with a degree in horticulture. On May 27, 1979, she married Gary Fort at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona. Cindy worked at the Winona Daily News for several years and most recently was a realtor with Edina Realty. Cindy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ridgeway.
Her meticulous gardens were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed feeding and attracting several species of birds, all which she could name, as well as spinning, rendezvousing, and quilting. However, being a grandma was second to none, and she treasured the times spent with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Ben (Megan) Fort, of Plainview; daughter, Megan (Nate) Mraz, of Lewiston; and two granddaughters, Lorali and Audrei Fort.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview, with the Reverend Jason Threlkeld officiating. Visitation will be at 12 p.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
