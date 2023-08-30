Fort, Larry D.

Larry D. Fort, 71, of Rollingstone, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Larry Dean was born on March 15, 1952, in Winona to Viola (Bundy) and Lamar Fort. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1971 and obtained a diploma from the VoTech in auto body in 1972. On May 10, 1975, he married Terry Bass, and together, they raised two children, David and Joyce.
He retired from TDI in Stockton after 21 years of service. He enjoyed fishing at the Winona lakes throughout the entire year.
He is survived by his wife, Terry; children, David (Maggie) Fort and Joyce Fort; two sisters, Lori (Mike) Hoerig and Gayle (Jim) Arndt; a niece, Jessica (Jonathan) Weitschat; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Larry’s request, no services will be held.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.