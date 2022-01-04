Patricia Arden Fort, 79, of Minnesota City, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Anne Benedictine. She was born on September 12, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to James and Marie (Chester) Casey. Her family moved to Duluth and Minneapolis, Minn., before making their home in Winona. She graduated from Cotter High School in 1960. Patricia went on to work several jobs throughout her life including at the Hallmark Shop, Camera Art, Duas Wurst the German Restaurant in Lanesboro. She married Jon Fort and together had three children. They later divorced. In October of 2006, she married William Stahl and spent 26 years together. Patricia and Bill took many trips together including to Ireland, Mexico, and the North Shore. She enjoyed bowling, camping, card and birthday club, but most of all spending time with family and friends and attending her grandchildren's events. They always had a way of warming her heart.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Kim) Fort, Timothy (Connie) Fort, and Michael (Lisa) Fort; grandchildren, Travis, Jerrod, Alyssa (Aaron Schlosser), Karlee (Brian) Eggert, Brady, Mitchell, and Cooper; great-grandson, Tate; sisters, Rita (Merle) Pearson, Colleen (Jack) McMahon, and Kathy (Mark) Bortle; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William Stahl; parents; and sister, Mary Stevens.
Following Patricia's wishes, a private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Patricia at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family.
