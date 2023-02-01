Frank, Robert A.

Robert A. Frank, 89, of Winona, was called to his eternal home on January 27, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.
Bob was born on February 7, 1933, to John A. and Roberta (Dildine) Frank. He was a 1951 graduate of Winona High School. Following graduation, Bob received his certification at the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. He returned to Winona and was employed as the meat manager, opening Albrecht’s Fairway Foods on Easter of 1953. Bob honorably served his country as a corporal with the United States Army from July 1953, serving in Germany, until his honorable discharge in May 1955. After serving in the military, he continued his employment as the meat manager for Albrecht’s.
On September 22, 1956, he married Beverly A. Benter at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilson. They were married for nearly 65 years, until Bev’s death on July 20, 2021.
Bob worked as the meat manager at both Albrecht’s Fairway Foods and IGA locations, then as the meat manager at Tushner’s Meat Market. Bob kept busy after retirement, buying and selling antiques.
He was an active member of St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a previous member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilson, serving a term as church council president.
He is survived by his three daughters, Carrie (Steven) Schuppenhauer, Marla Dienger, and Ellen (Basel) Judeh; six grandchildren, Sarah (David) Durch, Kyle Schuppenhauer, Megan Dienger, Adam Judeh, Claire Judeh, and Emalee Judeh; one great-grandchild, Greta Durch; a brother, Joel (Cherie) Ball; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Benter and James Puz. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three sisters, and a son-in-law, David Dienger.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha Street in Winona. The Reverend Winfried Schroeder will officiate. Following the service, military honors will be presented outside of the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona. Bob will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Bev, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson. Pallbearers are his six grandchildren.
The family thanks Pastor Schroeder for the many kind visits and heartfelt devotions over the past year and Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s, Rochester, for their excellent care and compassion during the final month of Bob’s life.
Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.