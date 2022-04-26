Franke, Wendi L.

Wendi L. Franke, 49, of La Crescent, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel, 200 West Avenue South in La Crosse, Wis. Friends may call on the family Thursday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. Private family burial will take place on Friday. A complete obituary will be available shortly at www.schumacher-kish.com.
