Franzen, Robert “Bob” Donald

Robert “Bob” Donald Franzen, 84, of Lewiston, died on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. Bob was born on December 30, 1938, in Festina, Iowa, to Hugo and Irene (Ehler) Franzen. He lived with his family as they farmed in the Festina area. In 1951, they moved to his uncle’s farm near Lanesboro, before moving to Fremont in 1955. Bob married the love of his life, JoAnn Rinn, on April 27, 1957, and made their home at his uncle’s Lanesboro farm.
The couple eventually made their home in Winona, where Bob worked as a foreman at Fiberite. In March of 1973, they moved to Lewiston, where they bought and worked on a local farm. In his retirement years, Bob delivered papers on a rural route. Through his example, Bob instilled a strong work ethic in his children. He valued honesty and truthfulness and was a generous and loving man.
Bob cherished being with family. He enjoyed deer hunting with family and treasured the day he shot his first deer in 1960. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, squirrel hunting, pitching fast-pitch softball, and casino trips. He grew up cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Bears.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn; children, Laurie (Charles) Clobes, of Lewiston, Gary Franzen, of Dover, Minn., Randy (Deb) Franzen, of Lewiston, Mick Franzen, of Lewiston, Kevin (Cher) Franzen, of Rushford, Patty (Sean) Sannes, of Lewiston, and Carol (Chad) Odegaard, of Stockton; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Franzen, Ethan (Riette) Franzen, Owen (Alexis), Logan, Ellie, and Tanner Sannes, Riley and Cailin Odegaard, Bryan (Julia), Daniel (Jenn), and Michael Clobes, Jacob (Ashley) and Jarod (Melanie) Franzen, Jennifer (Dustin) Pagel, Eric Franzen, Alyssa (Zach) Thompson, Emily (Lucas) Herd, Emily Hamman, Amanda (Tim Annear) Franzen, Amy (Ben) Vanderzee, Amber (Casey) Stemper, and Mariah and Marissa (Ethan Rislov) Franzen; 25 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; his siblings, Mary Lou (John) Engler, Richard (Rosemary) Franzen, Jean Ann Keane, Duane (Vicki) Franzen, and Hugo “J.R.” Franzen; sisters- and brother-in-law, Janice Dornfeld, Dan (Diane) Rinn, Paulette (Duane) Kinneberg, and Mary, Caroline, and Shirley Rinn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Irene (Ehler) Franzen; brother and best friend, Gerald (Jerry); in-laws, Richard and Alpha (Peterson) Rinn; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lawrence, Susan, Allen, and Gerald Rinn, and Cheryl Meyer.
A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with the Reverend Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Hoff Funeral Service of Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials are preferred to the Lewiston Cancer Support Group and Lewiston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Service. www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.