Robert Franzen, 84, of Lewiston, died on February 21, 2023, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. A visitation will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, February 27. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, also at St. Rose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Hoff Funeral Service of Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements.