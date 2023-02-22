Franzwa, Lucille

Lucille Marie Franzwa, of Cochrane, passed away at her home on February 13, 2023. A private committal service will be held a St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fountain City at a later date. Talbot Family Funeral Homes-Scenic Rivers Cremation Center assisted the family.
