Friesen, Sharon Lynn (Schlueter)

Sharon Lynn (Schlueter) Friesen, 77, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 4, 1944, in Winona, to Curtis and Dorothy (Berg) Schlueter Sr., and graduated from Winona High School in 1962. Soon after high school she was employed with Peerless Chain in Winona, and also worked at Lake Center Switch, Winona State, the Tau Center at St. Teresa’s, and finally with the Dietary Department at Winona Health until her retirement. She married Gil Friesen in 1970, and they had a son, Ryan, who was born in 1974.
Sharon had a great love for her family, especially her proud sense of awe for her son and granddaughter. They made her proud to be a mother and grandmother.
With her granddaughter, Dana, Sharon enjoyed doing crafts, baking, and teaching her how to make great desserts for Christmas and the holidays. She also enjoyed Country Western music, and dancing to a really great band from Winona – a truly great time for many years. Beginning at an early age, her love for cats was a major part of her life, and she liked to roller skate, read mystery novels, do crossword puzzles, and she also bowled on a few teams.
Sharon is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Kate Friesen; granddaughter, Dana Friesen; a brother, Curtis Schlueter; nieces, Kelly and Colleen; as well as many cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Sharon’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
