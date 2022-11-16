Fritz, Marlin A.

Marlin A. Fritz, 90, of Kearney, Neb., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Marlin was born April 7, 1932, in Lewiston, the son of Otto and Dora (Haake) Fritz. He is the oldest of seven siblings. He graduated from Winona High School in 1949. He joined the Army in 1953 and served during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1955. That same year he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he served until his retirement in 1992 as Major with the Nebraska National Guard.
He was united in marriage to Donna Braatz on August 13, 1960. They made their home in Dubuque, Iowa, where Marlin began his career at Swift & Co. as a cattle buyer. They spent the early years of the marriage taking their team of black Percheron draft horses and their Dalmatian dog (Queenie) to participate in local parades and various state fairs, where the horses won numerous championship accolades. In April 1967, the couple welcomed their only child, a daughter, Dee Anna (Dee Dee). The family relocated to Nebraska, and in 1971, he began his career as the head cattle buyer at Gibbon Pack in Gibbon, Neb. Marlin and his family continued their love for the horses and continued raising and caring for them for endless years. Marlin was an incredible and giving dad, and his generosity and kind spirit to others will be remembered by all who knew him.
Marlin spent 40-plus years in the cattle industry for various companies, and then he started a new career path in the trucking industry, driving for Broadfoot, Sand & Gravel, Farewell Trucking, and other companies in the surrounding area. In 2011, Marlin miraculously survived a train collision while driving a semi. After numerous surgeries and months of physical therapy for injuries sustained in the accident, Marlin was once again back out and “on the road again.”
Marlin was a member of Holy Cross Church in Kearney, the VFW, American Legion, The National Draft Horse Association, and Percheron Horse Association.
He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Dee Anna Fritz, of Grand Island, Neb. Marlin also leaves behind two brothers, LaVern, of Minnesota City, and Lyle (Joyce) Fritz, of Winona; sisters-in-law, Lou Fritz, of Goodview, and Joanne Fritz of Winona; and many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Eldon; sisters, Doris Doebbert and Elaine Johnson; brothers-in-law, Stanley Doebbert and LaVerne Johnson; sister-in-law, Jaye Fritz;and many close relatives.
Funeral services were held in Kearney on October 14, 2022. Full military honors were provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team in conjunction with the American Legion Post 52 and VFGW Post 759 Honor Guards.
Local services will be taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Marlin’s hometown of Stockton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Ryan Eden will officiate.
The family would also like to thank the numerous caregivers who helped care for Marlin during the difficult recovery from the train collision and the last few years.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Marlin’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
