Marlin A. Fritz, 90, of Kearney, Neb., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Local services will be taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Marlin’s hometown of Stockton, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
