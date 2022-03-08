Sheldon Eugene Fulkerson, 86, of Winona, died peacefully on March 4, 2022, at St. Anne’s Extended Health. Sheldon was born on October 16, 1935, to LaRue and Grace (Heitt) Fulkerson in Mora, Minn. He served for three years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. After his military service he worked at Home Brands for 35 years as a stationary engineer. Upon retirement he had a woodworking shop where he made furniture for family and special orders. His love for fishing started as a boy and continued throughout his life. If he wasn't working, fishing or doing something with his children he would find someone to play cards with.
Sheldon will remain in the hearts of his wife of 66 years, Sharon; children, James (Gigi) Fulkerson and Shellie (Bruce) Nelson. Sheldon was preceded in death by his son, Kent; parents; and siblings.
A private family burial will be held for Sheldon in Mora. Cards may be sent to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o The Sheldon Fulkerson Family, 3480 Service Dr., Goodview, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association in his honor.
